Globe Telecom offers the highest dividend yield
among 39 stocks in the Philippines tracked by at least three
analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Currently, Globe Telecom offers a dividend yield of 8.3,
while the second best company in the list is Aboitiz Power
with a dividend yield of 3.8.
Globe's forward 12-month dividend cover is at 3.7, according
to StarMine.
Dividend cover is a measure of a company's ability to pay
its expected dividends out of the estimated cash flow.
Globe's forward 12-month EV/EBITDA is 5.4 against the peer
average of 8.1.
It has high scores of 76 and 87 in earnings quality and
SmartHoldings models respectively.
The stock is up 12 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 9.5 percent for the same period based
on Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
the company's past operating performance.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)