Glomac Bhd looks the most attractive on valuations among 140 companies in Malaysia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has high Relative Valuation (RV) and Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) scores of 100 and 98 respectively. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

A high SmartHoldings (SH) score of 82 suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The real estate developer's quarterly Free Cash Flow (FCF) fell 193 million ringgit from the year-ago period to negative 32 million ringgit in July 2012. The firm's quarterly net income rose nearly 17 percent to 21 million ringgit during the same period.

The stock currently trades at 27 percent of its intrinsic value of 3.04 ringgit. It is up nearly 2 percent so far this year, while the broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Jijo Jacob)