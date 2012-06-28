GMA Holdings looks the most expensive among 39
companies in the Philippines, tracked by at least three
analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company's forward 12M P/E of 20.8 is twice its 10-year
median of 10.4.
It has a low Intrinsic Valuation (IV) score of 9 and the
stock trades at 10.58 pesos, against the intrinsic value of 7.09
pesos, as determined by StarMine. The lower the IV score, the
more expensive the stock.
Its low Earnings Quality score of 12 suggests poor earnings
sustainability.
Its also fares badly on the SmartHoldings Model with a score
of 20, suggesting a potential decrease in institutional
ownership.
Two out of three analysts tracking the stock give it strong
sell recommendations while one has a hold.
The stock is up over 57 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up more than 20 percent for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
CONTEXT:
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
