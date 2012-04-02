Thailand's GMM Grammy Pcl looks the most expensive
among 15 stocks in the country's consumer discretionary sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
At current levels of 20 baht, the stock trades 34 percent
higher than its intrinsic value of 14.93 baht as calculated by
StarMine.
The entertainment company also scores badly on StarMine's
valuation metrics with a Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 15.
It also trades above its mean price target of 17.28 baht.
Of the three analysts tracking the stock two have a hold
recommendation and one has a strong sell.
Year-to-date, the stock is up over 11 percent against the
benchmark index which is up nearly 17 percent.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)