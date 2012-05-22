Golden Agri-Resources scores high on valuations
among 15 stocks in Singapore's consumer staples sector, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes companies tracked by at least three
analysts.
The plantation firm has a Value-Momentum score of 93. Its
Forward 12M P/E is 8.9 compared to its peer average of 11.9.
While 11 out of 15 companies in the consumer staples sector
have seen a drop in ARM scores over the past month, Golden Agri
and Indofood Agri Resources have seen a significant
improvement.
Golden Agri's ARM score moved up to 80 from 52 over the past
month, suggesting analysts are more bullish about the stock.
Its SmartHolding score of 97 suggests potential increase in
institutional ownership.
The stock is down nearly 15 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is down nearly 7 percent for
the same period, as of Monday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value
and momentum metrics.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)