Gozco Plantations lags on analyst revisions among 17
companies in Indonesia's consumer staples sector, tracked by at
least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company's Analyst Revision Model score of 5 is the worst
in the sector, having declined from 58 a month ago.
Analysts have cut EPS estimates on the firm for the year
ending 2012 by 5.6 percent over the past month.
The firm also has below-average Earnings Quality and
SmartHolding scores of 32 and 43 respectively.
The stock is down 3.57 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is down 1 percent for the same period,
as of Thursday's close.
Out of the three analysts tracking the stock, two give it
hold ratings and one has a buy.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
