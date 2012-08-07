Graincorp Ltd ranks the highest on valuations and analyst revisions among 14 companies in Australia's consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) and Analyst Revision Model (ARM) scores of 86 and 81 respectively.

The company's Earnings Quality (EQ) score has increased 23 points to 86 since its March 2012 filing. Its free cashflow as a percentage of sales for 2011 exceeds that of its competitors by 3.5 percent.

Analysts have revised the EPS estimates for the firm for FY 2012 and FY 2013 up by an average of 3.3 percent and 2.5 percent respectively in the last 30 days.

Graincorp has a high SmartHoldings score of 96, suggesting a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, four recommend a buy, four rank the stock a hold and 5 rate it sell or strong sell.

The stock is up over 20 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up 4.42 percent for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)