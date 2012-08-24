Indonesia's Gudang Garam tops the list of analyst downgrades in the country's consumer staples sector during the past month, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The firm has three downgrades, the most in the sector, and one upgrade in the past month.

Seven out of 11 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 14.6 percent since July 31.

Its Value-Momentum and analyst revision scores, at 7 and 17 respectively, are the lowest the sector.

The forward 12-month P/E is at 17.3 -- well above the 10-year median of 11.3.

The stock is down nearly 10 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.8 percent.

Indofood Sukses leads the sector with an analyst revision score of 92.

CONTEXT:

The company posted a net profit of 892 billion rupiah for the second quarter ended June, down 25 percent on year.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)