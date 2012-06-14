* For a technical oulook: link.reuters.com/sen78s
Shares of Singappreo's GuocoLeisure, which are up
nearly 2 percent on Thursday, could rise further, technical
charts suggest.
The stock has penetrated its 50-day exponential moving
average upwards on Thursday.
The Average Directional Index is at 33, suggesting a
strong trend and +DI cutting the -DI upwards is a positive sign.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence is bullish as it
is above the signal line
The stock is up 1.74 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is down 3.35 percent for the same period
as of Wedensdays' close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)