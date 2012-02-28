Malaysia's Hap Seng Plantations ranks high on
valuation and analyst revision scores among 17 stocks in the
consumer staples sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The palm oil producer has a Value Momentum score of 100.
StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at 5.82 ringgit,
about twice its current price of around 3 ringgit.
The company also tops the sector in analyst revisions with a
score of 97. Analysts have raised its EPS estimates for the year
ending 2012 by 4 percent in the past 30 days.
It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 89, suggesting
potential increase in institutional ownership.
All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy
recommendations.
The stock is up 8.7 percent year-to-date, against a 1.85
percent rise in the broader index for the same period.
Another stock with high valuations in the sector is Th
Plantations with a Val-Mo score of 98. Analysts have
also raised its EPS estimates for year end-2012 by 5.8 percent.
CONTEXT:
On Feb 14, the company reported a marginal fall in
fourth-quarter net profit to 53.065 million ringgit ($17.55
million).
StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100
percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a
combination of value and momentum metrics.
The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts'
revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their
ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have
been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership
($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)