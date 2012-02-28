Malaysia's Hap Seng Plantations ranks high on valuation and analyst revision scores among 17 stocks in the consumer staples sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The palm oil producer has a Value Momentum score of 100.

StarMine pegs the firm's intrinsic value at 5.82 ringgit, about twice its current price of around 3 ringgit.

The company also tops the sector in analyst revisions with a score of 97. Analysts have raised its EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 4 percent in the past 30 days.

It also has a high SmartHoldings score of 89, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

All three analysts tracking the stock give it strong buy recommendations.

The stock is up 8.7 percent year-to-date, against a 1.85 percent rise in the broader index for the same period.

Another stock with high valuations in the sector is Th Plantations with a Val-Mo score of 98. Analysts have also raised its EPS estimates for year end-2012 by 5.8 percent.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 14, the company reported a marginal fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 53.065 million ringgit ($17.55 million).

StarMine's Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

The Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership ($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)