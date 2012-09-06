Hap Seng Plantations Holdings lags on analyst
revisions among 19 companies in Malaysia's consumer staples
sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.
The firm has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 5, the
lowest in the sector. This score has declined 29 points in the
last 30 days.
It also has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 67. This score
has declined 8 points since the firm's second-quarter filing on
Aug. 29.
The palm oil producer's forward 12 month P/BV and forward 12
month P/EPS ratios lag the industry average by 45 percent and 27
percent respectively. Its net income declined 59 percent to 31
million ringgit in June 2012 from a year ago, while its free
cashflow fell 68 percent to 28 million ringgit for the same
period.
The stock currently trades at 55 percent of its intrinsic
value of 5.50 ringgit, as determined my StarMine.
The stock is up nearly 10 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up over 7 percent for the same period,
as of Wednesday's close.
At the other end of the spectrum, British American Tobacco
(Malaysia) leads the Malaysian consumer staples sector
on ARM with a score of 89.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
(Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)