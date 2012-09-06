Hap Seng Plantations Holdings lags on analyst revisions among 19 companies in Malaysia's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 5, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 29 points in the last 30 days.

It also has an Earnings Quality (EQ) score of 67. This score has declined 8 points since the firm's second-quarter filing on Aug. 29.

The palm oil producer's forward 12 month P/BV and forward 12 month P/EPS ratios lag the industry average by 45 percent and 27 percent respectively. Its net income declined 59 percent to 31 million ringgit in June 2012 from a year ago, while its free cashflow fell 68 percent to 28 million ringgit for the same period.

The stock currently trades at 55 percent of its intrinsic value of 5.50 ringgit, as determined my StarMine.

The stock is up nearly 10 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up over 7 percent for the same period, as of Wednesday's close.

At the other end of the spectrum, British American Tobacco (Malaysia) leads the Malaysian consumer staples sector on ARM with a score of 89.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100 representing the highest rank. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)