Shares of Ho Bee Investment, which fell sharply since May this year, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The Trend Intensity (TI) indicator has declined to 36 from a reading above 40 last week. A reading above 40 is considered a trend mature zone.

A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when the Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation is a bullish sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the signal line, which is bullish.

The stock is up more than 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 2.67 percent for the same period, as of Friday's close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)