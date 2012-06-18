* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/bez78s
Shares of Ho Bee Investment, which fell sharply since
May this year, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.
The Trend Intensity (TI) indicator has declined to 36 from a
reading above 40 last week. A reading above 40 is considered a
trend mature zone.
A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when the
Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a
bottoming formation is a bullish sign.
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above the
signal line, which is bullish.
The stock is up more than 4 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is up 2.67 percent for the same
period, as of Friday's close.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)