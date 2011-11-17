Global Mediacom shares strike a new high for the
fourth straight session accompanied by rising volume. The
stock's 5-day average volume versus its 30-day average is up
nearly three times with 13 million shares trading on
Thursday.
The stock was supported by its 200-day moving average price
last week. This week, its 20-day moving average crossed its
50-day average upwards, a bullish signal.
It has broken its resistance of 61.8 percent Fibonacci
retracement level at 937 rupiah, a level drawn from its May 11,
2007 high of 1,440 rupiah and its March 3, 2009 low of 129 and
the breach suggests the stock could rise further.
CONTEXT:
Global Mediacom is a holding company owned by media mogul
Hary Tanoesoedibjo.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)