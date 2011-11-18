Philippine budget carrier Cebu Air's earnings for the year ending December may disappoint the market, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

StarMine's SmartEstimates, which put more weight on recent estimates by top rated analysts, pegs Cebu's EPS at 21.2 percent below the mean estimate of 6.7 pesos.

The data, which includes companies tracked by at least three analysts, shows Cebu is facing the largest negative surprise out of 39 companies in Philippines.

Cebu's shares have lost nearly 6 percent over the past month, while the wider index declined nearly 9 percent.

CONTEXT:

In October, Cebu forecast better-than-expected demand in the fourth quarter but said high fuel costs and competition will nearly halve its 2011 operating profit margin to 10 percent. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)