Bangkok Dusit Medical Service shares end at a record high on Thursday, with the charts indicating further upside. The shares are trading in an uptrend above its 10-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has formed an ascending triangle pattern, a bullish formation that forms during an uptrend, and is considered a continuation pattern.

An ascending triangle has a definitive bullish bias before the actual breakout, unlike a symmetrical triangle, which is a neutral pattern. The stock's MACD also shows a potential Hook pattern, which occurs when the signal line penetrates, or attempts to penetrate the MACD line, and then reverses at the last moment.

A MACD Hook identifies counter trend moves within trending markets and offers a buying opportunity when the stock is in a uptrend, and a selling opportunity when the stock is in a downtrend.

Graphic on shares: link.reuters.com/myx94s

CONTEXT:

Shares in Bangkok Dusit Medical, Thailand's largest hospital operator, ended 3.3 percent higher at 70.5 baht. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)