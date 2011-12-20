A sharp decline in the rupee is increasing the cost of
foreign borrowings for Indian companies and squeezing their
margins.
Graphic on top Indian cos' foreign debt:
link.reuters.com/zyq65s
Graphic on rupee fall: link.reuters.com/kyq65s
The data is based on a screening of the 50-Share NSE index
and is sorted by total debt issued through foreign
currencies.
CONTEXT
The rupee has fallen nearly 20 percent from its July highs
to a record low last week, reflecting increasing doubts over
India's ability to tame high inflation, prop up falling growth
and rein-in its large fiscal and current account deficits.
The falling rupee, however, is potentially beneficial for
Indian exporters, especially IT exporters, which earn the bulk
of their revenue from the United States.
Graphic on firms with the highest percentage of exports:
link.reuters.com/kuj35s
For an S&P report on the rupee, double-click
