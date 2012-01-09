Five Australian stocks, including building products company
CSR Ltd and construction consultant Cardno Ltd
, appear to be undervalued, based on an investing style
popularised by Benjamin Graham, mentor to billionaire investor
Warren Buffet.
Shares of these companies, which also include Ruralco
Holdings, Chandler Macleod and Oceanagold Corp
, trade at a discount of more than 15 percent to the
so-called Graham Number.
The Graham Number, named after Benjamin Graham, is a
function of a company's earnings per share and its book value
per share.
The data is based on companies tracked by at least three
analysts with positive EPS and book value per share and an
Earnings Quality of at least 90.
CONTEXT:
Graham Number, which measures a stock's fundamental value,
is the square root of 22.5 times EPS multiplied by book value
per share. The 22.5 in the formula is derived by multiplying 15
and 1.5, as Graham believed that the PE ratio for a stock should
not be greater than 15 and the price-to-book ratio should not be
more than 1.5.
Earnings Quality is a 1-100 percentile score of stocks in a
particular region. A high EQ score signals strong earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)