Construction company Mudajaya Group and ship builder Coastal Contracts make up a list of five Malaysian companies that could be potential bets for investors looking for high-growth stocks at a bargain. These stocks have strong earnings sustainability while being cheap at the same time -- factors that fit in with the GARP (Growth at Reasonable Price) stock-picking strategy, which focuses on companies that offer both growth and value. Prestariang, Hua Yang and Th Plantations are the other stocks that could be attractive to GARP investors in the country, a screening of Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. All of these companies have StarMine Earnings Quality (EQ) and Relative Valuation (RV) scores of above 75. Furthermore, the companies' average 5-year EPS growth is more than 15 percent and they trade at a current Price Earnings Growth of less than 1. The data is based on companies covered by at least three analysts. EQ RV Avg 5-year PEG current EPS growth Coastal Contracts 80 93 50.8 0.51 Hua Yang 76 99 25.3 0.04 Mudajaya Group 78 93 75.9 0.23 Perstariang 100 81 29.8 0.37 Th Plantations 88 86 18.1 0.59 CONTEXT: Earnings Quality is a 1-100 percentile score of stocks in a particular region. A high EQ score indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. The higher the RV score, the cheaper a stock is. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)