IGB Corporation Bhd has emerged as the best
performer on analyst revisions among 34 companies in Malaysia's
financials sector, including real estate firms, tracked by at
least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
Property developer IGB Corp has an Analyst Revision Model
(ARM) score of 96, the highest in the sector. This score has
increased 24 points over the last month.
Analysts have raised the mean EPS estimate for the year
ending December 2012 by 2 percent over the last month.
The company's operating and net margins for the second
quarter were ahead of industry margins by 16.9 and 2 percentage
points respectively.
The company also has a high Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of
82.
Of the five analysts tracking the stock, four give it a
'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, and one recommends a 'hold'.
The stock is up 4.74 percent over the last month, while the
sector index gained 5.68 percent in the same period, as
of Monday's close.
At the other end of the spectrum, LPI Capital Bhd
lags the sector with an ARM score of 16.
CONTEXT:
IGB's revenue rose 44 percent on year to 260.8 million
ringgit for the second quarter of 2012, while net income was up
18 percent to 56 million ringgit.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings, and usually gives additional weight to
analysts who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
(Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Jijo Jacob)