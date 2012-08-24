IHH Healthcare looks the most expensive among 141 companies in Malaysia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares badly on the Relative Valuation model with a score of 5. The lower the score, the more expensive the stock.

The company's SmartEstimate forward 12-month P/BV is 1.4, while the peer average is 4.

The company has a low Value-Momentum and SmartHoldings scores of 14 each and an Earning Quality score of 21.

Of the nine analysts tracking the stock, seven rate it a strong buy or buy while two rank it a hold.

On the other end of the spectrum, Glomac Bhd is the most undervalued with a RV score of 99. The higher the score, the more undervalued the stock.

IHHH's price has been largely unchanged year-to-date with an increase of just under 1 percent, against a gain of nearly 8 percent in the broader index.

CONTEXT: StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine calculates a SmartEstimate by applying models to the full range of current estimates and weighting them for variables including estimate age, analyst experience, and the presence of a RevisionCluster.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)