IJM Land is a stand-out stock based on analysts' EPS upgrades over the past week among 137 companies in Malaysia, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers companies tracked by at least three analysts.

Analysts have raised their earnings per share (EPS) estimates on the property developer by 13.5 percent for the year ending March 2012.

The company also has a high Value Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 97 and an Analyst Revision Model (ARM ) score of 93.

The stock currently trades at 2.21 ringgit, which is less than half its intrinsic value of 5.38 ringgit as determined by StarMine.

Four out of seven analysts tracking the stock give it 'Strong buy' or 'Buy' recommendations, two have a 'Hold' and one a 'Strong Sell' rating.

The stock is up 2.79 percent over the past month, largely in line with the broader index which is up 2.49 percent over the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. It provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)