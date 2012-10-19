IJM Plantations Bhd lags on analyst revisions
among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer staples sector tracked
by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The oil palm agribusiness company has an Analyst Revision
Model (ARM) score of 4, the lowest in the sector. This score has
declined 15 points over the past 30 days.
The firm's Earnings Quality (EQ) score fell 5 points to 24
after its first quarter results were announced in August.
Its free cash flow (FCF) for 2012 lags the industry average
by 11.5 percent. IJM's quarterly FCF has been negative for the
past six quarters, declining 76 percent to negative 50 million
ringgit from the same period a year ago. Its June quarter net
income, meanwhile, declined nearly 56 percent to 22 million
ringgit during the same period.
IJM's forward 12 month P/BV and forward 12 month EV/EBITDA
ratios lag their peer averages by 24 percent and 6 percent
respectively.
Three of 10 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the
firm for 2013 and 2014 by an average of 12.3 percent and 9.1
percent respectively since Oct. 5.
IJM Plantations currently trades at 71 percent of its
intrinsic value of 4.51 ringgit. Of the 10 analysts tracking the
stock, five rate it a "buy" or "strong buy", four rank it a
"hold" while one recommends a "sell".
The stock is up over 14 percent so far this year, while the
broader index is up nearly 9 percent for the same period
as of Thursday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Guinness Anchor Bhd
leads the sector on analyst revisions with an ARM score
of 81.
CONTEXT:
IJM said on Aug. 28 that its June quarter revenue fell 14
percent on year to 109 million ringgit.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings
sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past
operating performance.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)