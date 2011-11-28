Iluka Resources scores high on valuation, price momentum and earnings quality signals, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

Iluka is seen by StarMine as having a high Intrinsic Valuation in the Australian metals and mining sector. StarMine pegs Iluka's intrinsic value at A$42.4 per share, nearly three times the A$14.5 price it traded on Monday.

The company tops the Australian metals and mining sector on StarMine's Value-Momentum score (Val-Mo) with a rank of 99 and an Earnings Quality score of 94.

That means its earnings growth is expected to be very sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.

CONTEXT:

On Nov. 16, Iluka, the world's top producer of zircon, reported sharp increases in heavy minerals at its South Australian and Western Australian mines.

Iluka's shares have surged 59 percent so far this year. For a related story, click:

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandani; Editing by Anshuman Daga)