Shares in Indonesian cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa
, which rose over 1 percent on Thursday, could see
further gains, technical charts suggest.
The stock price has risen above the Parabolic SAR (Stop and
Reverse) points on Thursday, which is a positive sign.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
The On Balance Volume indicator making a higher high along
with the stock price, suggests a positive trend.
The stock is up 0.58 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up nearly 1 percent for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
