Shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur, which gained sharply over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has broken above its 200-day exponential moving average this week, which is a positive sign.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.

The Price Volume trend indicator making a higher high along with the stock price also suggests a positive trend.

The stock is up nearly 4.1 percent over the past week, in line with the broader index, which is up 4.8 percent based on Wednesday's close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)