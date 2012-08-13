* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/fyg99s
Shares of Indofood Sukses Makmur, which were down
nearly 2 percent on Monday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has cut below its 20-day exponential moving
average, which is a negative sign.
RSI is at a 14-day low, which is bearish.
It also has broken its support around 5,358 rupiah levels, a
23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement level from a rise of 4,400
rupiah to 5,650 rupiah. A further break below 5,174 rupiah
levels could take the stock to 5,026 levels.
The stock is down nearly 1 percent over the past month,
while the broader index is up 3.3 percent, as of
Friday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)