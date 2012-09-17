* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/gax62t
Shares of Indofood Agri Resources, which saw a
sharp rise last week, could gain further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock has cut above the 200-day exponential moving
average on Monday, a positive sign.
The MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
Trend intensity, a proprietary Thomson Reuters technical
indicator, suggests a new uptrend for shares in the agribusiness
company. The indicator made higher lows and advanced to 17 on
Monday.
A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a
sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal
the potential formation of a new trend.
The stock was up 4.36 percent over the past week, largely in
line with the sector index, based on Friday's
close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)