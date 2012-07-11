Indonesia's Indofood CBP emerges as a strong performer on earnings metrics among 15 firms in the country's consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The food firm has a high Analyst Revision score of 97, up from 79 a month ago, suggesting analysts have a bullish outlook.

Analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for the year ending 2012 by 1.1 percent over the past month, and there have been two analyst upgrades in the same period.

Also, its high earnings quality score of 90, suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Its operating margins were at 13.5 percent for the March quarter, against the industry median of 10.8 percent, according to StarMine data.

Its high SmartHolding score of 89 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.'

The stock is up 12.50 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up nearly 5 percent for the same period, as of Tuesday's close.

Eleven out of 17 analysts give it strong buy or buy recommendations, five have a hold and one a sell rating.

CONTEXT:

Indofood CBP to set up beverage venture with Asahi

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company's past operating performance.

StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)