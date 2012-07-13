Shares in Indonesian food firm Indofood CBP have seen
the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over their 30-day
volume among the LQ-45 index components.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 12.4 million
shares, which is more than thrice its 30-day average volume of
3.7 million shares, as of Thursday's close.
The price rise on a strong volume this week suggests an
uptrend for Indofood CBP shares.
A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend
Intensity, is advancing and is currently at 27.
A market is trending--bullishly or bearishly--when Trend
Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal
declines.
The stock is up more than 11 percent over the past week,
while the broader index is down over 2 percent for the
same period.
CONTEXT:
Indofood CBP to set up beverage venture with Asahi
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy ;Editing by Sunil Nair)