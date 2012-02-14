Feb 14 Earnings at Indonesian banks are
likely to come under pressure due to falling government bond
yields and after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its
policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 5.75 percent last
week.
Indonesian government bond prices have soared since Moody's
upgraded the country to investment grade and the yield on the
benchmark 10-year bonds has fallen around 95 basis points.
Bank Mandiri holds about 15 percent of its assets
in government bonds which includes the variable Recap bonds.
CONTEXT:
Indonesia saw strong demand and weaker yields for its debt
last week as January's upgrade to investment status continued to
spur investor buying and robust 2011 GDP growth figures
underscored the economy's resilience.
Bank Danamon sees its loan growth this year at
18-20 percent, slower than 23 percent growth last year, the
firm's chief financial officer Vera Eve Lim said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman
Daga)