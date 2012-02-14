Feb 14 Earnings at Indonesian banks are likely to come under pressure due to falling government bond yields and after the country's central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low 5.75 percent last week.

Indonesian government bond prices have soared since Moody's upgraded the country to investment grade and the yield on the benchmark 10-year bonds has fallen around 95 basis points.

Bank Mandiri holds about 15 percent of its assets in government bonds which includes the variable Recap bonds.

CONTEXT:

Indonesia saw strong demand and weaker yields for its debt last week as January's upgrade to investment status continued to spur investor buying and robust 2011 GDP growth figures underscored the economy's resilience.

Bank Danamon sees its loan growth this year at 18-20 percent, slower than 23 percent growth last year, the firm's chief financial officer Vera Eve Lim said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)