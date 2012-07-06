(Fixes slug)
Indosiar Karya Media leads on analyst revisions
among 82 companies in Indonesia tracked by at least three
analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The TV broadcaster has the highest Analyst Revision score of
100. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company for
2012 by 11.3 percent over the past month.
Its high score of 86 in the Earnings Quality model suggests
a strong earnings sustainability.
However, the stock looks expensive at current levels as it
trades at 5950 rupiah, which is nearly twice the intrinsic value
of StarMine. The intrinsic value determined by StarMine is 3143
rupiah.
All the three analysts tracking the stock have either
'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations.
The stock has gained 41.1 percent in value over the past
month, while the broader index rose 9.47 percent during
the same period, as of Thursday's close.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on
a company's past operating performance.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)