Indosiar Karya Media leads on analyst revisions among 82 companies in Indonesia tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The TV broadcaster has the highest Analyst Revision score of 100. Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company for 2012 by 11.3 percent over the past month.

Its high score of 86 in the Earnings Quality model suggests a strong earnings sustainability.

However, the stock looks expensive at current levels as it trades at 5950 rupiah, which is nearly twice the intrinsic value of StarMine. The intrinsic value determined by StarMine is 3143 rupiah.

All the three analysts tracking the stock have either 'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations.

The stock has gained 41.1 percent in value over the past month, while the broader index rose 9.47 percent during the same period, as of Thursday's close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)