Indosiar Karya Media leads on analyst revisions among
10 companies in Indonesia's consumer discretionary sector
tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters
StarMine shows.
It has an Analyst Revision Model score of 100, the highest
possible rating. Analysts have upgraded their EPS estimates on
the firm for the year ending 2012 by 12.6 percent and by 10.7
percent for 2013 over the past month.
The firm's free cashflow as a percent of sales beat the
industry average for 2011 by 9.9 percent and its Forward 12
Month Price-to-Book ratio beat its competitors by 157 percent.
The stock trades at a premium of over 80 percent to its
intrinsic value of 3,207 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.
The stock price has doubled year-to-date, as against an
almost 7 percent rise in the broader index for the same
period, as of Wednesday's close.
All three analysts tracking the stock give it either strong
buy or buy recommendations.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
