Indo Tambangraya Megah has got the highest earnings quality score of 100 in Indonesia, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

A high score signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company's past operating performance. It also has a Val-Mo score of 79 out of 100.

The company's free cash flow of $193 million is at its highest level in the last four years and also exceeded the net income by a large margin.

StarMine's research has found that earnings backed by strong cash flows tend to be more sustainable than non-cash earnings.

Since Nov. 16, five out of 18 analysts on an average have upgraded this year's EPS estimates for Indo Tambangraya by 7.5 percent.

The company's Dividend Yield is 4.5 and it is the best in the oil, gas and consumable fuels sector, StarMine data shows.

PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam comes second best in the sector in terms of earnings quality with a score of 87.

CONTEXT:

Indo Tambangraya Megah is a subsidiary of Thailand-based Banpu Public Company Ltd.

The company posted its highest-ever quarterly income of $155.9 million in September and its nine-month profit for 2011 almost doubled to $361 million.

Banpu said it aimed to produce and sell 27 million tonnes of coal in Indonesia in 2012 and 16 million tonnes of coal in Australia the same year. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)