Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage have seen a
significant jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 327,400 shares,
which is about 47 percent more than its 30-day average volume of
223,800 shares. The data is based on Friday's close.
The price fall of nearly 5 percent over the last week on
strong volume suggests a downtrend for its shares.
The stock's 50-day exponential moving average has fallen
below its 200-day exponential moving average, suggesting a
bearish crossover.
CONTEXT:
According to Stock Reports+, Jardine Cycle and Carriage's
Thomson Reuters Average Score has fallen to 6 from 9, the worst
weekly change in companies in Singapore with a market
capitalisation of at least S$1 billion.
The Thomson Reuters Average Score combines a quantitative
analysis of five widely-used investment decision making tools -
earnings, fundamentals, relative valuation, risk and price
momentum. The score is calculated weekly.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)