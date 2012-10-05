Shares in Jardine Cycle & Carriage have seen the
highest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume
among the index components, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 329,200 shares,
76 percent more than its 30-day average volume of 186,900
shares. The data is based on Thursday's close.
The price rise over the past week on strong volume suggests
an uptrend for its shares.
It looks to have formed an ascending triangle pattern and
cut the horizontal resistance line upwards. The ascending
triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an
uptrend as a continuation pattern.
MACD is bullish as it is trading above the signal line.
CONTEXT:
Jardine shares surged 7 percent to a life-time high of
S$53.42 on Friday.
The stock is up 3.3 percent over the past week, while the
broader index has gained 0.89 percent over the same
period, as of Thursday's close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)