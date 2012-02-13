Feb 13 JCY International is a standout performer in Malaysia based on analysts' upgrades of its earnings estimates over the past month, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

Analysts have raised their full-year earnings per share estimates on the hard disk drive manufacturer by 47.6 percent. The data covered 140 companies tracked by at least three analysts.

JCY has a high Value-Momentum score of 98 and an Analyst Revision Model score of 100. The stock trades at 1.4 ringitt, one-third of its StarMine Intrinsic value of 4.15 ringitt.

By Friday's close, JCY shares were up about 30 percent so far this year in a flat broader market.

CONTEXT:

JCY's net profit surged to a record 162 million Malaysian ringgit ($54 million) in the first quarter ending December from only 7.51 million ringgit a year ago.

Analyst Revision Model (ARM) measures the ranking of a stock relative to its peers based on changes in analyst sentiment. This model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and gives additional weight to analysts who have been most accurate in the past.

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. ($1 = 3.0285 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)