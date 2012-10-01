The spreads on credit default swaps (CDS) of JG Summit
Holdings widened the most in a month among 15 actively
traded CDS in the country, data from Thomson Reuters Credit
Views showed.
A widening CDS spread indicates a drop in credit worthiness
of a company and growing investor scepticism over its ability to
service debt.
JG Summit's 5-year CDS spread stood at
219.334 on Monday, having deteriorated 13.3 percent in a month.
The stock is down 4.6 percent over the past month, while the
broader index is up 2.2 percent in the same period.
CONTEXT:
On Sept. 26, JG Summit announced that Express Holdings Inc,
its subsidiary, sold 100 million JG shares for 3.2 billion pesos
via an accelerated equity placement at a price of 32 pesos per
share. The shares have fallen more than 7 percent since the
announcement. For the filing: link.reuters.com/keh92t
(Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)