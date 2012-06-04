Jollibee Foods looks the most expensive among 37
stocks in the Philippines tracked by at least three analysts,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The fast-food firm has an Intrinsic Valuation score of 7,
the lowest among the firms tracked.
At Monday's close of 104.6 pesos, the stock trades 52
percent higher than the intrinsic value of 68.90, as calculated
by StarMine.
Its Forward 12M P/E is 28.4 against its 10-year median of
16.9. Its price-to-book value is 4.9 against the peer average of
2.4.
Analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm by 1.3
percent over the last month, for the year ending 2012.
Four out of eight analysts tracking the stock have strong
sell or sell recommendations, three have a hold and one has a
buy rating.
The stock is up almost 15 percent year-to-date while the
broader index is up nearly 12 p ercent for the same
period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region. The lower the
RV, the more expensive the stock.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)