Shares of Thailand's Karmarts Pcl touched a fresh 52-week high on Tuesday and have seen a nine-fold jump in the past one year, but its charts suggest the bull-run could end soon.

The stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum oscillator, shows a negative divergence on the daily chart.

A negative divergence occurs when a stock touches a new high but its technical indicators such as RSI moves lower, indicating an impending reversal in the stock price.

Average Directional Index, which measures the strength of the current trend, is at a high level of 68. In most cases, a reading above 50 indicates that a stock is over-bought.

The distributor of natural gas vehicles also has a poor StarMine Valuation-Momentum percentile score of 25.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Valuation-Momentum provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks, based on a combination of two valuation and momentum metrics. (Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)