Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbl Pt leads on analyst revisions among 24 companies in Indonesia's financials sector that includes real estate companies, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters SmarMine shows.

The industrial estate developer has an Analyst Revision score of 99, the highest in the sector. Over the past month, analysts have raised their EPS estimates on Kawasan for 2012 by 2.4 percent.

Kawasan has a score of 98 in the SmartHoldings Model, the highest in the sector, suggesting potential increase in institutional ownership.

Shares in Kawasan are trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 8.8 against the peer average of 12.2.

All four analysts tracking the stock rate it at either a 'strong buy' or 'buy'. The shares have risen nearly 17 percent in value over the past month, while the sector index gained 11 percent in the same period, as of Monday's close.

Bekasi Fajar lags the sector with an ARM score of 30.

CONTEXT:

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease, in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)