KFC Holdings (Malaysia) Bhd ranks the lowest on
valuations among 18 companies in Malaysia's consumer
discretionary sector tracked by at least three analysts, data
from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The company has a low Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 13,
and poor Analyst Revision Model (ARM) and Earnings Quality (EQ)
scores 19 each. Its ARM score has declined 17 points in the last
30 days.
The company has a below-average SmartHoldings score of 33.
Low Relative Value (RV) and Instrinsic value (IV) scores of 34
and 23 respectively suggest that the stock is overvalued.
Three of the seven analysts rating the stock have cut their
EPS estimates for FY12 by an average of 16.4 percent since Aug.
30 while two of them have reduced their estimates for FY13 by an
average of 17.9 percent over the past month.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, two recommend a
'strong buy' or 'buy' rating while five give it a 'hold'.
The stock is down 0.52 percent year-to-date, while the
broader index is up 7.54 percent for the same period, as
of Friday's close.
Another company in the sector with a low Val-Mo score is
Genting Berhad with 14.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and two momentum metrics.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
StarMine's Relative Valuation model combines six different
ratios that measure a company's valuation and then ranks it
compared with all other stocks in the same region.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte)