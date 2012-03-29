Khon Kaen Sugar Industry Pcl emerges as a stand-out
performer on valuation metrics among nine stocks in Thailand's
consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The data covers stocks tracked by at least three analysts.
The sugar producer has a StarMine Value-Momentum score of
90, the highest in the sector.
It also has a SmartHoldings score of 100, indicating
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The stock trades at a little over half its intrinsic value
of 23.62 baht, as calculated by StarMine.
Of the seven analysts tracking the stock, six have strong
buy or buy recommendations and one has a hold rating.
Year-to-date, it has gained over 7 percent compared to an
over-17 percent rise in the benchmark index.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and momentum metrics.
StarMine's SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or
decrease in institutional ownership.
On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the
usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses
the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the
valuation.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; editing by Sunil Nair)