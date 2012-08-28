* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/pep32t
Shares of Kingsrose Mining, which are down nearly 3
percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts
suggest.
The stock, which saw a sharp rise of more than 10 percent in
the last week, faces strong resistance at its 200-day
exponential moving average.
The Stochastics oscillator %K line has cut below the %D
line, which is a negative sign.
The Money Flow Index is at 81. A reading above 80 suggests
an overbought zone.
The stock is up nearly 9 percent over the past month, while
the broader index is up 3.25 percent, as of Monday's
close.
(Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)