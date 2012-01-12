Krung Thai Bank is expected to miss consensus earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by the widest margin among the six Thai banks set to report earnings next week.

The fourth-largest lender in the country shows the biggest negative predicted surprise of 7.6 percent, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for the bank's December quarter is 0.855 Thai baht, the StarMine SmartEstimate is 0.79 baht.

Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the most accurate analysts. In most cases, the mean estimate tends to get closer to the SmartEstimate as the reporting day approaches but this has not been so in the case of Krung Thai Bank, suggesting that the actual results will most likely surprise on the downside.

Shares of the commercial bank were down 16.29 percent in 2011, compared with a 1.64 percent fall in the benchmark SET index.

Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, 14 rate it "strong buy" or "buy", six rate it "hold" and three have a "strong sell" or "sell" recommendation.

The other banks expected to report earnings next week are Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikornbank Pcl, Siam Commercial Bank, Tisco Financial Group and TMB Bank Pcl.

