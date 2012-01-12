Krung Thai Bank is expected to miss consensus
earnings estimates for the fourth quarter by the widest margin
among the six Thai banks set to report earnings next week.
The fourth-largest lender in the country shows the biggest
negative predicted surprise of 7.6 percent, data from Thomson
Reuters StarMine shows.
While analysts' mean earnings per share estimate for the
bank's December quarter is 0.855 Thai baht, the StarMine
SmartEstimate is 0.79 baht.
Smart Estimates place more emphasis on projections from the
most accurate analysts. In most cases, the mean estimate tends
to get closer to the SmartEstimate as the reporting day
approaches but this has not been so in the case of Krung Thai
Bank, suggesting that the actual results will most likely
surprise on the downside.
Shares of the commercial bank were down 16.29 percent in
2011, compared with a 1.64 percent fall in the benchmark SET
index.
Of the 23 analysts tracking the stock, 14 rate it "strong
buy" or "buy", six rate it "hold" and three have a "strong sell"
or "sell" recommendation.
The other banks expected to report earnings next week are
Bank of Ayudhya, Kasikornbank Pcl, Siam
Commercial Bank, Tisco Financial Group and
TMB Bank Pcl.
(Reporting by Rajesh Chandnani; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)