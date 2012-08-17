Krung Thai Bank lags on analyst revisions among 23 companies in Thailand's financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 14, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 65 points in the last 30 days.

The commercial bank's net margin and free cashflow for 2011 lag industry average by 5.9 percent and 7.1 percent respectively.

Half of the 28 analysts have cut their estimates for FY 2012 by an average of 6.1 percent, while 13 out of 27 analysts have lowered their expectations for 2013 by 7.7 percent, since July 30.

The energy company's forward 12-month price-to-earnings and forward 12-month price-to-book value ratios lag those of its peers by 27 and 29 percent respectively.

Of the 25 analysts who have ratings on the stock, 13 recommend a 'strong buy' or 'buy', 10 rank it a 'hold' and 2 rate it at 'strong sell'.

The stock currently trades at 39 percent of its intrinsic value of 42.15 baht. It is down 16.6 percent year-on-year, while the broader index is up over 13 percent for the same period, based on Thursday's close.

On the other end of the spectrum, Kiatnakin Bank and Tisco Financial Group lead the sector with ARM scores of 100 each.

CONTEXT:

Krung Thai Bank's Q2 net income stood at 6.4 billion baht, up 16.2 percent from December 2012.

A Thai state fund that owns 55 percent of Krung Thai Bank said on Aug. 15 it would spend 19 billion baht ($605 million) to subscribe to the lender's $1.12 billion rights issue.

StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)