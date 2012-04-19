Shares in Kurnia Asia have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysia's financial sector companies, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 10.54 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 4.26 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.

The surge comes as Malaysia's AMMB Holdings and Insurance Australia Group associate AmG Insurance last week announced plans to buy Kurnia for 1.55 billion ringgit.

The stock is down about 1.65 percent over the last week while the broader index rose marginally. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)