BRIEF-Managing director of Vanguard's strategy division Glenn Reed retires
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
Shares in Kurnia Asia have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among Malaysia's financial sector companies, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The stock's 5-day average volume surged to 10.54 million shares, more than twice its 30-day average volume of 4.26 million shares. The data is based on Wednesday's close.
The surge comes as Malaysia's AMMB Holdings and Insurance Australia Group associate AmG Insurance last week announced plans to buy Kurnia for 1.55 billion ringgit.
The stock is down about 1.65 percent over the last week while the broader index rose marginally. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says retirement of Glenn Reed, managing director of firm's strategy division
WASHINGTON, June 9 President Donald Trump on Friday vowed new efforts to speed approvals for highways and other projects as part of his proposal for a $1 trillion boost to fix aging U.S. infrastructure.