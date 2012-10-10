Lafarge Malayan Cement leads on analyst revisions
among 12 companies in the Malaysian materials sector tracked by
at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine
shows.
The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 94,
the highest in the sector. It also has above-average Value
Momentum (Val-Mo) and Earnings Quality (EQ) scores of 75 and 81
respectively. A high Smartholdings (SH) score of 80 suggests a
potential increase in institutional ownership.
The cement and concrete company's forward 12 month P/BV and
P/EPS ratios beat that of its peers by 133 percent and 93
percent respectively.
The stock is trading at a 4 percent premium to its
instrinsic value of 9.50 ringgit.
Of the 11 analysts tracking the stock, seven give it a
'strong buy' or 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' while one
recommends a 'sell'.
The shares of the company have risen over 40 percent
year-to-date, while the broader index gained 8.66
percent in the same period, as of Tuesday's close.
On the other end of the spectrum, Ta Ann Holdings
and Ann Joo Resources lag the sector on analyst
revisions with ARM scores of 2 and 8 respectively.
CONTEXT:
On Aug. 28, the company said its second-quarter net margin
rose 6.3 percent year-on-year to 82 million ringgit in June 2012
while revenues increased over 4 percent to 697 million ringgit
during the same period.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates stocks based on a combination of two value
and two momentum metrics.
The Earnings Quality model is a percentile (1-100) ranking
of stocks based on sustainability of earnings, with 100
representing the highest rank.
The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection
model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase,
or decrease, in institutional ownership.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)