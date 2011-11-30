Singapore's Lian Beng Group scores high on valuations, earnings quality and price momentum among the 32 stocks in the industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Lian Beng has a high intrinsic valuation score of 96 out of 100. StarMine pegs Lian Beng's intrinsic value at S$1.71 per share, five times the stock's S$0.345 Wednesday closing.

The construction firm tops the industrials sector with a Val-Mo score of 100 and earnings quality score of 98. This means its earnings growth is expected to be very sustainable over the next 12 months based on what has contributed to those earnings in the recent past.

Lian Beng's peer OKP Holdings also has a Val-Mo score of 100 but it lags in earnings quality with a score of 68.

The data covers the 32 stocks in industrials tracked by at least three analysts.

CONTEXT

On Tuesday, Lian Beng said it received contracts worth about S$98 million and that the group's order book stood at S$859 million as of Nov. 29.

Lian Beng's first-quarter net profit surged 76 percent year-on-year to S19.3 million, while revenue rose 21 percent to S$135.8 million.

PDF link for company results: link.reuters.com/fav35s

StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of value and momentum metrics. On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)