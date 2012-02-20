Singapore's Lian Beng Group trades at a huge
discount to its mean price target, the widest among 22 stocks
that have a StarMine Earnings Quality score greater than 70 and
are tracked by at least three analysts.
Shares of the construction firm have a mean price target of
S$0.67 and currently trade at a 42 percent discount.
At current levels, the stock looks attractive and trades
close to a fifth of its StarMine Intrinsic Value of S$1.66. It
has a price-earnings/growth ratio of 0.27.
The two other stocks trading at big discounts - around 20
percent each - to mean price targets and with sustainable
earnings in the near future are Osim International and
Ara Asset Management.
Lian Beng has an overall 'strong buy' recommendation while
Osim and Ara Asset Management have 'buy' ratings.
CONTEXT:
Ara Asset Management is a property fund manager and Osim
International manufactures massage chairs.
A high score on StarMine's Earnings Quality (EQ) model
signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months
based on a company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Intrinsic Value adjusts for the usually
optimistic bias in analysts' EPS forecasts and then uses the
resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation.
