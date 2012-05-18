Malaysia's Lion Industries ranks the lowest on
valuations and earnings metrics among 11 companies in the
country's materials sector tracked by at least three analysts,
data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.
The firm has a low Value-Momentum score of 20 and a poor
Earnings Quality Score of 19. The stock also has an Analyst
Revision score of 11.
Of five analysts tracking the stock, two recommend a strong
buy, one rates it a hold and two give it a sell or strong sell.
Lion Industries' net margins for the year ending 2011 lag
the industry average by over 8 percent.
The stock is down 15 percent month-to-date, while the
broader index is down nearly 2 percent for the same
period.
CONTEXT:
StarMine's Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking
of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two
value and momentum metrics.
A low score on StarMine's Earnings Quality model indicates
poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a
company's past operating performance.
StarMine's Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on
analysts' revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes
in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts
who have been more accurate in the past.
(Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)